How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils host the Predators following shutout victory

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (15-10-1, third in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-9-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +103, Predators -123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators visit New Jersey after the Devils shut out Philadelphia 3-0. Mackenzie Blackwood earned the victory in the net for New Jersey after collecting 25 saves.

The Devils have gone 7-4-3 in home games. New Jersey is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Andreas Johnsson with nine.

The Predators are 7-5-1 on the road. Nashville ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.1 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 26, Nashville won 4-2. Roman Josi recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-10 in 24 games this season. Tomas Tatar has four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Mikael Granlund has 26 total points while scoring five goals and totaling 21 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Predators: Matt Benning: day to day (upper body), Juuse Saros: day to day (health protocols), Mattias Ekholm: day to day (health protocols).