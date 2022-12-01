How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on December 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Nashville, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey plays Nashville following Sharangovich's 2-goal showing

Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Nashville Predators after Yegor Sharangovich scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-3 win over the New York Rangers.

New Jersey is 9-3-0 in home games and 13-3-0 overall. The Devils are 10-1-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 3-6-0 record on the road. The Predators are sixth in NHL play serving 12.2 penalty minutes per game.

The teams match up Thursday for the third time this season. The Predators won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 10 goals and 15 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has eight goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has scored seven goals with 12 assists for the Predators. Nino Niederreiter has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Yakov Trenin: day to day (lower body).