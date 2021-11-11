How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+ and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG and MSG+, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with a a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are not available on Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts New York after Johnsson's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (5-3-2, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (6-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -104, Islanders -116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the New York Islanders after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils’ 7-3 victory over the Panthers.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils scored 145 total goals last season while averaging 2.6 per game.

New York went 32-17-7 overall with a 11-13-4 record on the road a season ago. The Islanders were called for 153 penalties last season averaging 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (lower body).

Islanders: None listed.