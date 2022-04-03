How to Watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on April 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

When: Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT

TV: TNT

In New York and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Islanders face the Devils, look for 4th straight victory

New York Islanders (31-27-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-38-6, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +129, Islanders -153; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into a matchup against New Jersey as winners of three games in a row.

The Devils are 9-11-2 against the rest of their division. New Jersey is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Jack Hughes with 26.

The Islanders are 10-6-2 in division games. New York averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 65 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 43 assists. Hughes has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 49 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 17 assists. Anders Lee has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .870 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (hip), Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin: day to day (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).