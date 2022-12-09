Where to Watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on December 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Metropolitan Division-leading Devils take on the Islanders

New York Islanders (16-11-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-4-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders play the top-ranked team in the Metropolitan Division, the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey has a 5-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 21-4-1 record overall. The Devils have conceded 57 goals while scoring 96 for a +39 scoring differential.

New York has a 6-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 16-11-0 record overall. The Islanders have gone 16-3-0 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams play Friday for the sixth time this season. The Devils won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has scored 11 goals with 16 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Noah Dobson has scored eight goals with 10 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

Islanders: Cal Clutterbuck: day to day (undisclosed), Adam Pelech: day to day (upper body), Kyle Palmieri: out (upper-body).