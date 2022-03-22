 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on March 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG (Rangers broadcast) and MSG+ (Devils broadcast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG and MSG2+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG and MSG2+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey takes on New York, looks to stop 3-game skid

New York Rangers (40-18-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-35-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup against New York as losers of three in a row.

The Devils are 13-19-3 in conference matchups. New Jersey is ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Rangers are 24-7-1 against conference opponents. New York ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

In their last meeting on March 4, New York won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 21 goals, adding 39 assists and collecting 60 points. Jack Hughes has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-19 in 63 games this season. Chris Kreider has seven goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (illness), Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).

Rangers: None listed.

