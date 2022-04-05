How to Watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG (Rangers telecast) and MSG2+ (Devils telecast), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils face the Rangers on 3-game skid

New York Rangers (44-20-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-39-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup with New York after losing three straight games.

The Devils are 15-23-4 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Rangers are 11-7-1 against opponents in the Metropolitan. New York has scored 210 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 46.

New Jersey knocked off New York 7-4 in the last meeting between these teams on March 22. Jack Hughes scored two goals for the Devils in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 43 assists and has 65 points this season. Nico Hischier has nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 63 total assists and has 82 points. Kreider has 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 4.8 goals per game with an .859 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (hip).

Rangers: Ryan Strome: day to day (lower body).