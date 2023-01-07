Where to Watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on January 7, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

In New York and New Jersey the game is streaming on MSG (Rangers telecast) and MSG SportsNet (Devils telecast) which are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils host the Rangers after Hughes' 2-goal game

New York Rangers (21-12-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers after Jack Hughes’ two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Devils’ 5-3 loss.

New Jersey is 24-12-3 overall and 6-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils are 8-3-2 in games decided by a single goal.

New York has gone 21-12-6 overall with a 5-6-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Rangers have a +20 scoring differential, with 126 total goals scored and 106 allowed.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams meet this season. The Devils won 5-3 in the previous matchup. Hughes led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes has 24 goals and 22 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 33 assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

Rangers: None listed.