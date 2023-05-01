Where to Watch New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on May 1, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, MSG Sportsnet, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers

In New York and New Jersey, the game is streaming on MSG (Rangers telecast) and MSG SportsNet (Devils telecast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Fubo.

Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. There are no local blackouts, meaning if you live in the New York or New Jersey area, you will either be able to watch on your local RSN or ESPN.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

While NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New York visits New Jersey in game 7 of the first round

New York Rangers (47-22-13, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (52-22-8, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -120, Rangers +100; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the New Jersey Devils in game seven of the first round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the 11th time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 5-2.

New Jersey has a 52-22-8 record overall and a 21-9-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Devils are 32-11-2 when scoring a power-play goal.

New York is 18-11-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 47-22-13 overall. The Rangers have a 44-5-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has scored 40 goals with 26 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 29 goals and 63 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.2 penalties and 16.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Rangers: None listed.