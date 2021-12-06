How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Ottawa visits New Jersey on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (4-10-1, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-4-3, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -172, Senators +145; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hits the road against New Jersey looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Devils are 4-2-2 in conference games. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

The Senators are 2-5-0 against conference opponents. Ottawa averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-nine in 14 games this season. Pavel Zacha has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Drake Batherson has 16 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling nine assists for the Senators. Josh Norris has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Matt Murray: out (covid-19), Artem Zub: day to day (upper body), Alex Formenton: out (covid-19), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19), Victor Mete: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Brown: out (covid-19 protcol).