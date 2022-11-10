 Skip to Content
How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

Ottawa Senators vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils bring win streak into home matchup against the Senators

Ottawa Senators (4-8-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils will attempt to keep a seven-game win streak going when they host the Ottawa Senators.

New Jersey has a 5-2-0 record in home games and a 9-3-0 record overall. The Devils have a 7-1-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Ottawa has a 4-8-0 record overall and a 0-4-0 record in road games. The Senators rank second in NHL play with 66 total penalties (averaging 5.5 per game).

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Senators won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has four goals and eight assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has six goals and 10 assists for the Senators. Claude Giroux has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.9 assists, six penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Senators: Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Artem Zub: out (upper-body).

