How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Philadelphia, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Philadelphia plays New Jersey, aims to end road losing streak

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-6-4, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -115, Flyers -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits New Jersey looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Devils are 2-1-2 in division play. New Jersey averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

The Flyers are 2-1-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Mercer leads the Devils with a plus-nine in 18 games this season. Jesper Bratt has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-nine in 19 games this season. Claude Giroux has 6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).