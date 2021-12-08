How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Philadelphia, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils take on the Flyers on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Flyers (8-11-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-9-5, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -127, Flyers +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey enters the matchup against Philadelphia as losers of four in a row.

The Devils are 6-3-3 in Eastern Conference games. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Andreas Johnsson with nine.

The Flyers are 2-3-1 against Metropolitan opponents. Philadelphia is 27th in the Eastern Conference with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

New Jersey knocked off Philadelphia 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 28. Johnsson scored two goals for the Devils in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 20 points, scoring six goals and adding 14 assists. Tomas Tatar has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with nine goals and has 21 points. Cam Atkinson has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-5-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

Flyers: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, three assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Flyers: Joel Farabee: out (shoulder).