How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks

In New Jersey, San Jose, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial. It’s also available on Hulu. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and San Francisco, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: San Jose visits New Jersey after Meier's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (11-9-1, fifth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-6-4, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -128, Sharks +107; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits the New Jersey Devils after Timo Meier scored two goals in the Sharks’ 2-0 win against the Blackhawks.

The Devils are 6-3-2 at home. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.6.

The Sharks have gone 6-5-0 away from home. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jake Middleton leads the team serving 33 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 6, New Jersey won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 12 assists and has 17 points this season. Andreas Johnsson has 10 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Meier leads the Sharks with nine goals and has 20 points. Logan Couture has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.