How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on October 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and San Francisco, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Sharks Try to Win Their Second Consecutive Game

New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks play the New Jersey Devils after winning their first game of the season.

New Jersey went 9-14-3 in Metropolitan Division play and had a 27-46-9 record overall last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and a 14-19-8 record on the road last season. The Sharks scored 211 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals.

INJURIES:

Devils: Nico Hischier: out (hamstring), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).