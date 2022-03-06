How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and St. Louis, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts non-conference foe St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (32-16-6, second in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (19-31-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +135, Blues -159; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey faces St. Louis in a non-conference matchup.

The Devils have gone 11-13-3 in home games. New Jersey ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Blues are 13-10-4 on the road. St. Louis has scored 190 goals and is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 21.

In their last matchup on Feb. 10, New Jersey won 7-4. Nico Hischier recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-three in 51 games this season. Hischier has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Kyrou leads the Blues with 21 goals and has 51 points. Brayden Schenn has 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (illness).

Blues: David Perron: day to day (illness), Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).