How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Tampa, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey faces Tampa Bay on 4-game home slide

Tampa Bay Lightning (31-11-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (17-27-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Tampa Bay looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Devils are 12-16-3 in conference matchups. New Jersey has scored 142 goals and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 14.

The Lightning are 18-8-3 in Eastern Conference play. Tampa Bay averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Tampa Bay won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 29 assists and has 43 points this season. Nico Hischier has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 22 goals and has 54 points. Nikita Kucherov has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-8-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jesper Bratt: day to day (upper-body), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (lower-body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: out (lower-body), Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).