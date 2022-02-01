How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Maple Leafs take on the Devils, aim for 5th straight victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (28-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-24-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +170, Maple Leafs -205; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims to keep its four-game win streak going when the Maple Leafs take on New Jersey.

The Devils are 11-13-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.6.

The Maple Leafs are 14-6-1 against conference opponents. Toronto serves 6.9 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Carl Dahlstrom leads the team averaging 2.0.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 14 goals, adding 26 assists and recording 40 points. Jack Hughes has 9 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 33 total assists and has 38 points. Auston Matthews has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-8-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (concussion).