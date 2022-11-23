 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG and MSG Sportsnet + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG and MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils bring 13-game win streak into matchup against the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-3, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils come into a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs as winners of 13 straight games.

New Jersey has a 13-3-0 record overall and an 8-2-0 record on its home ice. The Devils have a 14-1-0 record when scoring three or more goals.

Toronto has a 9-5-3 record overall and a 3-3-2 record in road games. The Maple Leafs have a 9-1-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has seven goals and 15 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 10 goals and 11 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 10-0-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

