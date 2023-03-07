 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on March 7, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 25 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils host the Maple Leafs after Boqvist's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (38-17-8, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (41-15-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Jesper Boqvist scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-4 overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes.

New Jersey has a 41-15-6 record overall and an 18-11-2 record in home games. The Devils have gone 16-3-3 in games decided by a single goal.

Toronto is 15-11-4 in road games and 38-17-8 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 17-4-4 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Boqvist scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes has 36 goals and 40 assists for the Devils. Dawson Mercer has 10 goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

John Tavares has scored 28 goals with 34 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, seven assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

