How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on February 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Monday, February 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts Vancouver after Bratt's 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (26-22-6, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (18-29-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -125, Canucks +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Vancouver Canucks after Jesper Bratt scored two goals in the Devils’ 8-5 loss to the Blackhawks.

The Devils have gone 10-13-3 in home games. New Jersey is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Canucks are 14-12-3 in road games. Vancouver averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 48 total minutes.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 18 goals and has 48 points. Jack Hughes has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

J.T. Miller has 59 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 39 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Canucks: Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19).