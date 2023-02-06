Where to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on February 6, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks
- When: Monday, February 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST
- TV: MSG Sportsnet
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?
If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$86.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$64.99
|MSG Sportsnet
|≥ $99.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey in action against Vancouver after overtime win
Vancouver Canucks (20-26-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (32-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division)
Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -215, Canucks +185
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the New Jersey Devils after the Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime.
New Jersey has a 32-13-4 record overall and a 13-10-2 record on its home ice. The Devils have scored 170 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank ninth in league play.
Vancouver has a 10-13-2 record on the road and a 20-26-3 record overall. The Canucks have a -30 scoring differential, with 162 total goals scored and 192 allowed.
Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 5-2 in the last matchup. Jack Hughes led the Devils with two goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes has 33 goals and 31 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.
J.T. Miller has 18 goals and 26 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.
Canucks: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.
INJURIES: Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).
Canucks: William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).