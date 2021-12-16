How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey takes on Vegas on 3-game skid

Vegas Golden Knights (17-11-0, second in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-12-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +145, Golden Knights -172; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey will try to end its three-game slide when the Devils play Vegas.

The Devils are 7-5-3 at home. New Jersey ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Golden Knights are 7-5-0 in road games. Vegas is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 12.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 16 assists and has 24 points this season. Andreas Johnsson has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Chandler Stephenson has 29 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 20 assists for the Golden Knights. Pacioretty has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .875 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).

Golden Knights: None listed.