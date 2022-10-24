 Skip to Content
Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils Streaming: How to Watch Game Live Online on October 24, 2022: TV & Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Washington, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and MSG Sportsnet + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils try to keep win streak alive, host the Capitals

Washington Capitals (3-3-0, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Washington Capitals as winners of three straight games.

New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall while going 9-14-3 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Devils had a 15.1% power play success rate last season, scoring 34 goals on 225 chances.

Washington had a 44-26-12 record overall while going 16-9-1 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Capitals committed 3.4 penalties per game and served 7.7 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Devils: Nathan Bastian: day to day (lower-body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

