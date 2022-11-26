 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Washington, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington and MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 33 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Capitals vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Capitals visit the Devils, try to stop road losing streak

Washington Capitals (7-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -171, Capitals +146; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will aim to break a five-game road skid when they face the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 13-3-0 overall with a 2-2-0 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils are 10-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Washington has a 2-1-1 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 7-9-2 record overall. The Capitals have given up 57 goals while scoring 51 for a -6 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won the previous matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has nine goals and 13 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has three goals and 13 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has scored five goals with six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Dmitry Orlov: out (lower-body), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip), Beck Malenstyn: out (finger).

