How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2+.

New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG2+

Stream: MSG2+

In New York the game is streaming on MSG2+.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Jets visit the Devils after Stastny's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (25-22-10, sixth in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-31-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg visits the New Jersey Devils after Paul Stastny scored two goals in the Jets’ 7-4 win over the Lightning.

The Devils are 13-13-3 at home. New Jersey ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

The Jets have gone 10-11-8 away from home. Winnipeg ranks 21st in the Western Conference with 33.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Winnipeg won 8-4. Mark Scheifele recorded three goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 54 points. Nico Hischier has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 34 goals and has 64 points. Stastny has five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (lower body).

Jets: None listed.