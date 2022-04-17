 Skip to Content
How to Watch Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Breakers face the Philadelphia Stars. The game is airing exclusively on USA Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars

The New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars game will be streaming on USA Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream USA Network on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

While games on NBC will be simulcast on Peacock, since this is on USA Network, it won’t be available with your Peacock Premium subscription;

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars game on USA Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars on fuboTV?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars game on USA Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars game on USA Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars on Sling TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars game on USA Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Service.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars on YouTube TV?

You can watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars game on USA Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer USA Network so you won’t be able to stream the New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars game. You would be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer USA Network so you won’t be able to stream the New Orleans Breakers vs. Philadelphia Stars game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Orleans Breakers Game Preview

