How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on October 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hawks vs. Pelicans Game Preview: Pelicans take on the Hawks in non-conference action

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (2-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads to New Orleans for a non-conference matchup.

New Orleans went 31-41 overall last season while going 18-18 at home. The Pelicans shot 47.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 24-18 in Eastern Conference games and 16-20 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 19.7 from the free throw line and 37.2 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Josh Hart: out (quad), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Hawks: Danilo Gallinari: out (shoulder), De’Andre Hunter: out (illness), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).