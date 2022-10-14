How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Preseason Game Live Online on October 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and WVUE, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks
- When: Friday, October 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and WVUE
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In New Orleans the game is streaming on WVUE, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
