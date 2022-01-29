How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Tatum, Boston set for matchup with New Orleans

Boston Celtics (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (18-30, 12th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Tatum is eighth in the league scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 11-12 in home games. New Orleans is ninth in the league with 45.6 rebounds led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.0.

The Celtics are 9-15 in road games. Boston is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 44.0 points per game in the paint led by Tatum averaging 9.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 17 the Celtics won 104-92 led by 27 points from Tatum, while Valanciunas scored 22 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is shooting 44.3% and averaging 22.4 points for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Tatum is scoring 25.9 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.0 points, 48.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: out (ankle), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Jonas Valanciunas: out (illness), Trey Murphy III: out (health and safety protocols).

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).