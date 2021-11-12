How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or YES Network, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with New Orleans

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (8-4, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (1-11, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Durant leads the league averaging 29.5 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 0-5 in home games. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.4 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 14.0 boards.

The Nets are 4-2 on the road. Brooklyn ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 21.3 points and 14.8 rebounds while shooting 53.0% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Durant is scoring 29.5 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 99.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 106.1 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Zion Williamson: out (foot), Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Brandon Ingram: out (hip).

Nets: Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness).