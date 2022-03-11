 Skip to Content
How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Pelicans take on the Hornets on 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (32-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-39, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans looks to stop its three-game skid when the Pelicans play Charlotte.

The Pelicans are 15-18 on their home court. New Orleans has a 17-25 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets have gone 16-18 away from home. Charlotte averages 27.1 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Miles Bridges is shooting 48.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 116.6 points, 49.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), James Bouknight: out (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

