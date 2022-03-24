 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: DeRozan and the Bulls face the Pelicans

Chicago Bulls (42-30, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-42, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls play the New Orleans Pelicans. DeRozan is sixth in the NBA scoring 27.6 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 16-20 in home games. New Orleans ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.6 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 11.5 boards.

The Bulls are 16-20 on the road. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.0 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 128-112 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is shooting 54.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LaVine is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 24.5 points and 4.7 assists. DeRozan is shooting 44.7% and averaging 24.7 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 117.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 108.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

