How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans takes on Cleveland, seeks 4th straight home win

Cleveland Cavaliers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-22, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Cleveland.

The Pelicans are 6-9 in home games. New Orleans has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 10-6 on the road. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.7 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 109.7 points, 49.8 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (health and safety protocols), Jonas Valanciunas: out (illness), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Naji Marshall: out (health protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), RJ Nembhard Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Evan Mobley: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Allen: out (health and safety protocols), Dylan Windler: out (health and safety protocols), Ed Davis: out (health and safety protocols), Lamar Stevens: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Okoro: out (conditioning).