How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Pelicans

By The Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks (10-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-17, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.5 points per game.

The Pelicans are 5-9 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 5-0 against the rest of their division. Dallas has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 108-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 19.3 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Doncic is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 25.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 21.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 104.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 106.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: out (calf), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (illness), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (ankle).