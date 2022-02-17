How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

In New Orleans and Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest).

Bally Sports Southwest is not available on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks (34-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-35, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic ranks fifth in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Pelicans are 4-6 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Herbert Jones averaging 1.8.

The Mavericks are 10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas is the top team in the Western Conference allowing only 103.0 points per game while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 107-91 on Dec. 4. Brandon Ingram scored 24 points points to help lead the Pelicans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13 points and 4.5 assists. Ingram is shooting 50.0% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Doncic is averaging 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 42.8 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Reggie Bullock: out (hip), Trey Burke: out (shoulder), Theo Pinson: out (finger), Marquese Chriss: out (knee).