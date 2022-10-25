New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 25, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

In New Orleans, Dallas, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans plays Dallas in conference showdown

Dallas Mavericks (1-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-1, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads to New Orleans for a Western Conference matchup.

New Orleans went 6-10 in Southwest Division play and 19-22 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 109.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.3 last season.

Dallas finished 9-9 overall and 14-2 in Southwest Division action during the 2021-22 season. The Mavericks averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 18.0 from the free throw line and 47.4 from deep.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

Mavericks: Frank Ntilikina: day to day (right ankle), Davis Bertans: day to day (right knee).