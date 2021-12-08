How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on December 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Altitude, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Ingram leads New Orleans against Denver after 40-point showing

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (11-12, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-19, 15th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Denver Nuggets after Brandon Ingram scored 40 points in the Pelicans’ 118-108 loss to the Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans have gone 6-11 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 6-6 in conference play. Denver has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is shooting 44.4% and averaging 22.9 points for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.6 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 2-8, averaging 103.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Josh Hart: day to day (knee).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bones Hyland: out (health and safety protocols), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Bol Bol: out (health and safety protocols), Austin Rivers: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).