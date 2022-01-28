How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude 2, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude 2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Altitude 2, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Nuggets face the Pelicans, look for 4th straight victory

Denver Nuggets (26-21, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (18-29, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Nuggets take on New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 11-16 in conference matchups. New Orleans gives up 109.9 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Nuggets are 16-14 in conference matchups. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference allowing only 107.1 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 9 the Nuggets won 120-114 in overtime led by 39 points from Nikola Jokic, while Jonas Valanciunas scored 27 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (ankle), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Devonte’ Graham: day to day (ankle), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Josh Hart: day to day (ankle), Trey Murphy III: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).