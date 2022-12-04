How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets Game Online on December 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

In New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans takes on Denver, looks for 4th straight home win

Denver Nuggets (14-8, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (14-8, second in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Denver aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Pelicans have gone 9-5 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans scores 117.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Nuggets are 12-4 in Western Conference play. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 15.8 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Williamson is shooting 59.5% and averaging 23.5 points for the Pelicans. Trey Murphy III is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 22.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 118.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Herbert Jones: out (ankle), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: out (toe).

Nuggets: Peyton Watson: day to day (right hamstring), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: day to day (knee).