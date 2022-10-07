How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons Live Online on October 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

