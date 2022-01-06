How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Pelicans

Golden State Warriors (29-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-25, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry is fifth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Pelicans are 8-16 in conference matchups. New Orleans allows 110.7 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 16-5 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup on Nov. 6, with Jordan Poole scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is scoring 22.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 16.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Curry is scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 106.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).