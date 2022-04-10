How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

In New Orleans the game is streaming on TNT. While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area.

In New Orleans, San Francisco, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Golden State faces New Orleans on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (52-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-45, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 25-26 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is 23-29 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 32-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 110.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 101-96 on Jan. 7. Brandon Ingram scored 32 points points to help lead the Pelicans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 24 points, five assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (hamstring), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Jordan Poole: day to day (hand), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).