 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

In New Orleans the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. While in San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In New Orleans, San Francisco, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area and TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Golden State faces New Orleans on 4-game win streak

Golden State Warriors (52-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (36-45, ninth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State seeks to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Pelicans are 25-26 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is 23-29 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warriors are 32-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State averages 110.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Pelicans won the last meeting 101-96 on Jan. 7. Brandon Ingram scored 32 points points to help lead the Pelicans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 17.8 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 24 points, five assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Brandon Ingram: day to day (hamstring), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (rest), Jordan Poole: day to day (hand), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.