How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Golden State faces New Orleans, aims to break road losing streak

Golden State Warriors (3-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -4

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hits the road against New Orleans looking to break its five-game road losing streak.

New Orleans finished 2-4 overall and 25-27 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Pelicans gave up 111.3 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

Golden State finished 16-6 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors averaged 111.9 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free throw line and 42 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Brandon Ingram: day to day (undisclosed), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Herbert Jones: day to day (knee).

Warriors: Donte DiVincenzo: out (hamstring), Andre Iguodala: out (rest).