How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans faces Houston, aims for 4th straight win

Houston Rockets (15-38, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-32, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Houston.

The Pelicans are 3-4 against the rest of their division. New Orleans is third in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 3.4.

The Rockets are 2-7 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Houston is third in the Western Conference scoring 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 9.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 7 the Pelicans won 120-107 led by 33 points from Brandon Ingram, while Wood scored 22 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. Valanciunas is averaging 18.2 points and 11.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Jae’Sean Tate is averaging 12.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rockets. Wood is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Garrett Temple: out (health and safety protocols), Willy Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Didi Louzada: out (kne).

Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: out (heel).