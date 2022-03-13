How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Houston plays New Orleans on 9-game road skid

Houston Rockets (17-50, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-40, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston travels to New Orleans looking to end its nine-game road slide.

The Pelicans are 4-8 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans ranks fifth in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.3 rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas leads the Pelicans with 11.4 boards.

The Rockets have gone 9-33 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pelicans won 110-97 in the last matchup on Feb. 9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 22.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 27.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jae’Sean Tate is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 20.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 117.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 111.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), CJ McCollum: out (health and safety protocols), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Christian Wood: out (illness).