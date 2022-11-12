 Skip to Content
How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets Game Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

In New Orleans the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on NBA TV, which is available with Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports New Orleans≥ $89.99------
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: Green and the Rockets visit conference foe New Orleans

Houston Rockets (2-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-6, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Pelicans are 1-0 against opponents in the Southwest Division. New Orleans is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rockets are 1-7 in Western Conference play. Houston is ninth in the league with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 9.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 11.9 points. Zion Williamson is averaging 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Jalen Green averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (ankle).

