How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Indiana Pacers.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana.

Bally Sports New Orleans and Bally Sports Indiana carry New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers games.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: New Orleans puts home win streak on the line against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (17-30, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-28, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pelicans take on Indiana.

The Pelicans have gone 10-11 in home games. New Orleans gives up 109.7 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Pacers are 5-18 on the road. Indiana is 1-10 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 21 the Pacers won 111-94 led by 20 points from Domantas Sabonis, while Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 assists. Brandon Ingram is shooting 41.1% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Justin Holiday averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Sabonis is shooting 61.2% and averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 110.0 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Domantas Sabonis: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), Caris LeVert: out (calf), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).