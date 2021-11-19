How to Watch LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the New Orleans Pelicans face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: George, Los Angeles set for matchup with New Orleans

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (9-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (2-14, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 26.7 points per game.

The Pelicans are 2-7 in conference matchups. New Orleans gives up 111.4 points and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The Clippers are 7-4 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles is seventh in the league scoring 14.9 fast break points per game. Terance Mann leads the Clippers averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

George is scoring 26.7 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 20.1 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 101.5 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 111.1 points, 47.0 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (achilles), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (rest), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (personal).