How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports New Orleans, and Fox Sports New Orleans, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game Preview: James and the Lakers visit the Pelicans

Los Angeles Lakers (31-42, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (31-43, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans. James leads the league averaging 30.0 points per game.

The Pelicans have gone 20-24 against Western Conference teams. New Orleans is 18-19 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Lakers have gone 16-27 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles gives up 114.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 123-95 in the last meeting on Feb. 28. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, and James led the Lakers with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.1 points and 11.6 rebounds for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

James is averaging 30 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Brandon Ingram: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Dwight Howard: day to day (hip), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).